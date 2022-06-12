Sign up
Photo 4180
Forget-me-nots
Lovely little dots of blue in Becky's garden. Taken in May but a nice subject for this month's theme.
My apologies for the massive post tonight- I don't want to fall too far behind. No need to comment on all of these- just the ones you like best. And thanks for your understanding!
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th May 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
Kathy
ace
Lovely little flowers.
June 16th, 2022
katy
ace
so pretty with great detail and DOF
June 16th, 2022
