A Little Fawn in the Woods by olivetreeann
A Little Fawn in the Woods

Mama wasn't too far away but this little fellow was more interested in the lady with the black thing attached to her face than keeping up with mom.

Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

amyK ace
So cute
July 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful find and shot.
July 8th, 2022  
