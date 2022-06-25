Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4193
A Little Fawn in the Woods
Mama wasn't too far away but this little fellow was more interested in the lady with the black thing attached to her face than keeping up with mom.
Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8491
photos
210
followers
210
following
1149% complete
View this month »
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
Latest from all albums
4192
4102
4193
4194
4103
4195
4196
4197
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
27th June 2022 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
fawn
,
30dayswild2022
amyK
ace
So cute
July 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful find and shot.
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close