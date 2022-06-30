Sign up
Photo 4198
Really Wild Tree
Played around with a tree along the roadside on the way to Batavia for the final REALLY WILD series. Poor thing- it looks like it's a victim of a nuclear holocaust.
No need to comment- finally caught up with all the posts for June. Now it's July's turn.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
tree
,
30dayswild2022
