Really Wild Sunset by olivetreeann
Photo 4197

Really Wild Sunset

I decided to have some with the 30 Days Wild theme this week and do some REALLY WILD processing. The more "natural" version is in my second album.

Still filling in June- do not feel obligated to comment on any of these crazy shots or the reality in my other album unless you REALLY want to!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1150% complete

Shutterbug ace
Pretty colors and it really is over the top.
July 9th, 2022  
