OWO Roll Credit by olivetreeann
OWO Roll Credit

My interpretation of the prompt for the day. When I saw the words "roll credit" I didn't think of an image that started or finished a "story" or "film". I thought of the actual credits being scrolled across the movie screen- who did the lighting, took care of the catering and all those millions of jobs listed at the end that no one really knows what it is (like the "grip"). And of course the cast- so to me the prompt meant film and then I thought of this "frame" from Funny Photo, and of course you know who had to be the star!

I'm posting this early because we are having a big gala at church tomorrow celebrating the fact that we are 150 years old!
Babs ace
Very clever.
November 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wow - this was such a neat idea for the prompt
November 6th, 2022  
