Photo 4463
Woven in Orange
It's an abstract with orange- even though yellow seems to be taking center stage!.
Long day at work today, so an early post and I'll return tomorrow.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th March 2023 3:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
orange
,
abstract
,
rainbow2023
,
abstrac-72
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely textured image.
March 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
