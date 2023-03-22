Previous
Woven in Orange by olivetreeann
Photo 4463

Woven in Orange

It's an abstract with orange- even though yellow seems to be taking center stage!.

Long day at work today, so an early post and I'll return tomorrow.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely textured image.
March 22nd, 2023  
