Previous
Next
We're Ready for the Stove Pipe by olivetreeann
Photo 4551

We're Ready for the Stove Pipe

Micah demonstrating that the hole for the wood stove pipe is ready for installation.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
fun!
June 20th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Great shot!
June 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fun shot
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise