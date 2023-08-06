Previous
Falling Flames by olivetreeann
Photo 4600

Falling Flames

Streamers blowing in the wind at the Paradise Lavender Farm were the base shot for today's abstract.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I like the colors and all the sharp edges
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise