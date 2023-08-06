Sign up
Previous
Photo 4600
Falling Flames
Streamers blowing in the wind at the Paradise Lavender Farm were the base shot for today's abstract.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th July 2023 5:40pm
Tags
abstractaug2023
katy
ace
I like the colors and all the sharp edges
August 7th, 2023
