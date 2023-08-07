Sign up
Previous
Photo 4601
Fluttery Abstract
The results of playing around with this image made me think of a butterfly- but it's not a butterfly!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great👍😊
August 7th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Like the patterns and colors. A beautiful abstract
August 7th, 2023
