Splatter Abstract by olivetreeann
Splatter Abstract

You can probably figure out what this is, but I really liked the colors that came up with this effect and a few more thrown on for good measure.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Splattered veined leaf .. such lovely colours .. fav
August 12th, 2023  
Suzie Townsend ace
So colorful and beautiful you need to have that printed on greeting cards or something. I absolutely love it!
August 12th, 2023  
Annie D ace
wonderful colours
August 12th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This looks fabulous!
August 12th, 2023  
katy ace
I agree with @stownsend it is a beautiful piece of art
August 12th, 2023  
