Previous
Photo 4605
Shredded Abstract
I spent a good portion of the day today shredding old documents Lucy and I pulled down from the attic when she visited. Turns out the shredded paper made a pretty good abstract too with some Annfoolery.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th August 2023 4:38pm
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2023
Allison Williams
ace
Fun shot!
August 12th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
August 12th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Great colours
August 12th, 2023
katy
ace
It is a fabulous abstract, and so colorful because of the annfoolery
August 12th, 2023
