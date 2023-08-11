Previous
Shredded Abstract by olivetreeann
Shredded Abstract

I spent a good portion of the day today shredding old documents Lucy and I pulled down from the attic when she visited. Turns out the shredded paper made a pretty good abstract too with some Annfoolery.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Allison Williams ace
Fun shot!
August 12th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
August 12th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Great colours
August 12th, 2023  
katy ace
It is a fabulous abstract, and so colorful because of the annfoolery
August 12th, 2023  
