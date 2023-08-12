Previous
I'm Just Dotty Over Abstracts by olivetreeann
Photo 4606

I'm Just Dotty Over Abstracts

I've always liked polka-dots, so why not use some in an abstract?
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise