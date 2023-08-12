Sign up
Photo 4606
I'm Just Dotty Over Abstracts
I've always liked polka-dots, so why not use some in an abstract?
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
abstractaug2023
