Photo 4620
Zesty Abstract
Since the colors came out close to lemon and lime, I decided to include today's word in the title and post a two-fer.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th August 2023 12:10pm
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2023
,
aug2023words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Two-fer, it is ... love the zingy two.toner and swirls.
August 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Like a spring morning. Love it.
August 27th, 2023
katy
ace
Such a refreshing feeling coming from this one!
August 27th, 2023
