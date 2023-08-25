Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4619
Abstract on the Road
Took a quick snap out of the windshield on my way home the other day. You might be able to see some telephone poles here, but it's more likely that the Annfoolery will get the best of your ability to see them.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9343
photos
203
followers
208
following
1265% complete
View this month »
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
Latest from all albums
4525
4616
4526
4617
4527
4618
4528
4619
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
23rd August 2023 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2023
katy
ace
I think I see them in all the lines but only you could take the mundane pole and make it so beautiful!
August 26th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, power poles and transmission lines all over the place. The colors are electrified.
August 26th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close