Abstract on the Road by olivetreeann
Photo 4619

Abstract on the Road

Took a quick snap out of the windshield on my way home the other day. You might be able to see some telephone poles here, but it's more likely that the Annfoolery will get the best of your ability to see them.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
I think I see them in all the lines but only you could take the mundane pole and make it so beautiful!
August 26th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Yes, power poles and transmission lines all over the place. The colors are electrified.
August 26th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
August 26th, 2023  
