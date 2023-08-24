Previous
Next
Abstract X by olivetreeann
Photo 4618

Abstract X

Playing with the tiles at our front door for today's "word of the day" (abstract X) and abstract August.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
They look like they belong in your church as a stained glass window!
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise