Abstract Sunset by olivetreeann
Abstract Sunset

It's not really a sunset- but the colors made me think of one. What is it then? Two rows of pews in the sanctuary- can't you see it? haha
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
winghong_ho
Colorful abstract.
August 24th, 2023  
