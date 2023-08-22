Previous
Dappled Abstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4616

Dappled Abstract

It started as a ceiling light in the sanctuary!
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Annie D ace
love the shapes and colours!
August 23rd, 2023  
winghong_ho
A color abstract image.
August 23rd, 2023  
