Previous
Photo 4616
Dappled Abstract
It started as a ceiling light in the sanctuary!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
green
,
abstractaug2023
,
use of sunglasses may be necessary to view this one!
Annie D
ace
love the shapes and colours!
August 23rd, 2023
winghong_ho
A color abstract image.
August 23rd, 2023
