Previous
Photo 4615
Abstract Explosion
I had fun with this one and really like the colors.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th August 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
katy
ace
I like the colors too ! A beautiful piece of art
August 22nd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pixelation and the colors.
August 22nd, 2023
*lynn
ace
My favorite colors!
August 22nd, 2023
