Photo 4623
A Moving Abstract
Today's word of the day was "movement" so I decided to attempt to depict that in my abstract for today. It sort of works- sort of!
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
abstractaug2023
august2023words
katy
ace
Not an easy concept, but I think you succeeded rather well. Terrific colors and lines.
August 30th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
August 30th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Something caught in a spider web. Maybe with a bounce.
August 30th, 2023
