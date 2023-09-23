Previous
Same Subject 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 4648

Same Subject 6

In the shadows and in black and white.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise