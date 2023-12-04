Sign up
Photo 4719
Catching Up 4 Red
Dipping into the archives to catch up with the December words in my main album. No need to comment- just take a look!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
13th December 2015 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rust
,
bricks
,
dec23words
katy
ace
FAV I like everything about it!
December 25th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy and thanks for the fav!
December 25th, 2023
