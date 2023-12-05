Previous
Next
Catching Up 5 Wrapping Paper by olivetreeann
Photo 4720

Catching Up 5 Wrapping Paper

Ready to wrap this December up- well, after I catch up with all the days I've missed! No need to comment- just take a look and move along.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise