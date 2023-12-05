Sign up
Photo 4720
Catching Up 5 Wrapping Paper
Ready to wrap this December up- well, after I catch up with all the days I've missed! No need to comment- just take a look and move along.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9546
photos
197
followers
203
following
Tags
christmas
,
wrapping paper
,
dec23words
