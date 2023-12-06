Catching Up 6 Gifts

Gifts from family and friends give a little touch of Christmas to our home. It's been a "different" December- huge projects at work had me coming home quite "brain-tired". All I could do was get dinner ready and then head off to bed! Lazy girl (o; Then, just when I thought I'd get back into the swing of things, a long time friend who's been battling a serious disease for the last 2 1/2 years passed- whoosh- there went the wind in my sails! But I know enough to let grief take its course- so the decorations remain in the attic and the lights are aglow on the outside of the house. It will be a quiet Christmas- but the right kind for this year.



Catching up for several missed weeks- no need to comment on any or all of these pictures!