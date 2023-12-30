Catching Up 30 Memories

There were a lot of memories tied into this ornament. My mother gave it to me when my first born son, Erick, was a toddler. He looked just like this! I had it for many years and then decided to pass it on to Erick when he and Becky started a family. Sadly, it was not treasured by them as much as I had and somehow it was broken and thrown out. I'm so glad I've got a picture of it at least. And I'm glad you can't throw out memories.



This is the final installment of my belated main album on 365. I will slowly fill in the second album over the course of January. Thanks for your patience with the massive uploads on this album. The second album won't be as intense.