Catching Up 30 Memories by olivetreeann
Catching Up 30 Memories

There were a lot of memories tied into this ornament. My mother gave it to me when my first born son, Erick, was a toddler. He looked just like this! I had it for many years and then decided to pass it on to Erick when he and Becky started a family. Sadly, it was not treasured by them as much as I had and somehow it was broken and thrown out. I'm so glad I've got a picture of it at least. And I'm glad you can't throw out memories.

This is the final installment of my belated main album on 365. I will slowly fill in the second album over the course of January. Thanks for your patience with the massive uploads on this album. The second album won't be as intense.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

