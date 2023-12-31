Previous
Catching Up Year's End by olivetreeann
Catching Up Year's End

A blast from the past to finish off the present. The top shot was taken in 2019. Sam, Lucy and Leigh helped out with the 3, 6, and 5 to finish off my eighth year on this site. The bottom row is made up of the final shots from 2011 (far left and center), and 2014 (far right). Today completes my 12th year on 365- on to #13 tomorrow!

This is the final installment of my belated main album on 365. I will slowly fill in the second album over the course of January. Thanks for your patience with the massive uploads on this album. The second album won't be as intense.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

