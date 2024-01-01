Previous
Looking Back on January First 2024 by olivetreeann
Photo 4748

Looking Back on January First 2024

Played around with an old photo of my grandmother with her niece and nephew.

1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise