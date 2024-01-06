Sign up
Photo 4753
Photo 4753
A Pretty Package from Oklahoma
This beautiful package contained a Christmas ornament. It was sent from my brother-in-law and his wife for Christmas.
No need to comment- just keeping up with January while I'm back tracking in December.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9590
photos
197
followers
203
following
1302% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th January 2024 3:21pm
Tags
gift box
,
jan24words
