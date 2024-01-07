Previous
Weather Through the Front Door by olivetreeann
Weather Through the Front Door

We've had weather to be sure! It snowed from 1 pm on Saturday until noon today leaving us with 10 inches of snow to take care of! This was the view of the snowstorm last night through my foggy front door.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the rain patterns and colors.
January 7th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Wow, 10 inches of snow! I hope we get some too.
January 7th, 2024  
katy ace
terrific abstract!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
