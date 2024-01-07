Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4754
Weather Through the Front Door
We've had weather to be sure! It snowed from 1 pm on Saturday until noon today leaving us with 10 inches of snow to take care of! This was the view of the snowstorm last night through my foggy front door.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9602
photos
197
followers
203
following
1302% complete
View this month »
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
Latest from all albums
4751
4647
4752
4648
4753
4649
4754
4650
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th January 2024 9:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
weather
,
jan24words
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the rain patterns and colors.
January 7th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Wow, 10 inches of snow! I hope we get some too.
January 7th, 2024
katy
ace
terrific abstract!
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close