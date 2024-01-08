Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4755
Sparkles Around an Angel
Self-explanatory!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9611
photos
197
followers
203
following
1302% complete
View this month »
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
4755
Latest from all albums
4752
4655
4753
4656
4754
4657
4755
4658
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
12th December 2012 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparkles
,
angle
,
jan23words
Diana
ace
Beautifully done.
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close