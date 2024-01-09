Sign up
Photo 4756
Quick Books
I had a meeting tonight so I took a quick shot to fulfill the "word of the day- books. I'll be bringing them to our grandsons in Kentucky the next time we go to visit.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
books
,
jan24words
