Previous
Photo 4777
A Taste of Translucent
Today's word was translucent and the first thing I thought of was plastic wrap over a bowl of salad fixin's. Yum!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th January 2024 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
jan24words
,
vvegetable
KWind
ace
super shot for your theme.
January 31st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Nice response
January 31st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That works. Looks like a healthy salad beneath that Translucent cover.
January 31st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
That plastic wrap is a great window to see that beautiful salad!
January 31st, 2024
