Previous
A Taste of Translucent by olivetreeann
Photo 4777

A Taste of Translucent

Today's word was translucent and the first thing I thought of was plastic wrap over a bowl of salad fixin's. Yum!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KWind ace
super shot for your theme.
January 31st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice response
January 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
That works. Looks like a healthy salad beneath that Translucent cover.
January 31st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
That plastic wrap is a great window to see that beautiful salad!
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise