Flash of Red 2024-5

Day one of architectural features to high light composition. This is a close-up of the barn you saw in yesterday's picture. In the past this door has always been locked. Apparently someone figured out how to break in and now the door is open. I didn't venture inside- never sure of what you might find in structures! But I did get close enough to bring out the texture of the wood, leaves and the repetition of rectangles between the door and the window.