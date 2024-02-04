Flash of Red 2024-4

It was an absolutely beautiful day here in the Poconos today. After church I drove over to Community Drive for a walk along the McDade Trail in hopes of capturing a good shot for our last day of landscapes. It was slightly after high noon so the lighting was very stark. I wasn't too worried about it though because sometimes that kind of lighting works well in black and white. I was really surprised to see how this field had filled in with water. You cannot see the answer to that question in this shot but it's due to beavers! They have actually built two dens on the edge of the field where a stream runs by. Unfortunately everyone must have been inside for lunch- the water was completely still.