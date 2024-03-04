Sign up
Photo 4811
Photo 4811
Reflectively Red in the Face
Word of the day- rough
Rainbow March- red
...and a little annfoolery for good measure!
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9742
photos
195
followers
202
following
1318% complete
4804
4805
4806
4807
4808
4809
4810
4811
210
4718
4809
4719
4810
211
4811
4720
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th February 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rough
,
reflector
,
annfoolery
,
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Babs
ace
Love it. fav
March 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. And I love the new word in the 365 lexicon: “annfoolery”!!
March 5th, 2024
