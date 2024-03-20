Previous
The Yellow of Spring by olivetreeann
Photo 4827

The Yellow of Spring

Soap suds from the car wash, daffodils, a butterfly (which you really can't see) and an old shot of a cathedral in Newark NJ make up this composite. Plus a vignette of fairy tale cobwebs for good measure.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shutterbug ace
Very nice. I like how the red and orange details show through.
March 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a terrific result Ann!
March 21st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
LOVE
March 21st, 2024  
Diane ace
Neat! I can see the cathedral peeking through.
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
You’re right. I couldn’t find the butterfly!! Great processing.
March 21st, 2024  
