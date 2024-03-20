Sign up
Previous
Photo 4827
The Yellow of Spring
Soap suds from the car wash, daffodils, a butterfly (which you really can't see) and an old shot of a cathedral in Newark NJ make up this composite. Plus a vignette of fairy tale cobwebs for good measure.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
5
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th March 2024 10:14am
Tags
composite
annfoolery
rainbow2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice. I like how the red and orange details show through.
March 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a terrific result Ann!
March 21st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
LOVE
March 21st, 2024
Diane
ace
Neat! I can see the cathedral peeking through.
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
You’re right. I couldn’t find the butterfly!! Great processing.
March 21st, 2024
