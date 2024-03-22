Sign up
Photo 4829
Night of the Blue Wolf
Could pass a Native American legend, don't you think?
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
22nd March 2024 4:49pm
Tags
composite
,
rainbow2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This really is a masterpiece. I love it so much! And yes. It feels like a native legend or a Harry Potter Patronus.
March 23rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
So ethereal
Beautiful 😍
March 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fav!
March 23rd, 2024
Beautiful 😍