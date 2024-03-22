Previous
Next
Night of the Blue Wolf by olivetreeann
Photo 4829

Night of the Blue Wolf

Could pass a Native American legend, don't you think?
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
This really is a masterpiece. I love it so much! And yes. It feels like a native legend or a Harry Potter Patronus.
March 23rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
So ethereal
Beautiful 😍
March 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fav!
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise