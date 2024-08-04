Previous
An Abstraction of Colors by olivetreeann
An Abstraction of Colors

Annfoolery applied to blue jello snacks on orange lunch trays at VBS.
4th August 2024

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Photo Details

