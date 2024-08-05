Previous
Circle Game by olivetreeann
Circle Game

Playing around with an image of another VBS craft for today's word/abstract. Not crazy about what this circle effect did to the shadow cast by the paper plate craft (that large black area) but I was too lazy to fix it, crop it, or clone it out!
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Barb ace
I like it all!
August 6th, 2024  
katy ace
I think it gives it an added element of interest
August 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
I think it looks lovely.
August 6th, 2024  
