Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4965
Circle Game
Playing around with an image of another VBS craft for today's word/abstract. Not crazy about what this circle effect did to the shadow cast by the paper plate craft (that large black area) but I was too lazy to fix it, crop it, or clone it out!
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10093
photos
193
followers
202
following
1360% complete
View this month »
4958
4959
4960
4961
4962
4963
4964
4965
Latest from all albums
4962
4872
4963
254
4873
4964
4874
4965
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd August 2024 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
circles
,
august24words
,
abstractaug14
Barb
ace
I like it all!
August 6th, 2024
katy
ace
I think it gives it an added element of interest
August 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
I think it looks lovely.
August 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close