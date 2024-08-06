Sign up
Photo 4966
Fruity Abstract
I had a very busy and long day at work today, so I'm just posting images tonight and heading off to my favorite recliner to give my back a rest. I'll be back tomorrow and catch up with you then.
In the meantime, here's a shot of my fruity salad that I had for lunch today "abstracted" for your viewing pleasure!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
color
,
abstract
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
amyK
ace
Nicely vibrant
August 7th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wonderfully vibrant colours!
August 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Terrific abstract! An "explosion" of color!
August 7th, 2024
