Intentional Abstract by olivetreeann
Intentional Abstract

It's not easy getting the cell phone camera to do ICM but I managed to get this image for the prompt today. I kind of like it.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Barb ace
Definitely ICM!
August 10th, 2024  
