Photo 4967
Intentional Abstract
It's not easy getting the cell phone camera to do ICM but I managed to get this image for the prompt today. I kind of like it.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
abstract
,
icm
,
august24words
,
abstractaugust2024
Barb
ace
Definitely ICM!
August 10th, 2024
