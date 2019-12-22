Sign up
Photo 3186
Gifts and Giving
We give because He first gave to us.
Looks like Kay received a pretty nice gift from Theo!
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
20th December 2019 5:21pm
Tags
dec19words
Pyrrhula
Great edithig of this nice display.
(The bridge is only allowed to pass by walking and biking people.)
December 22nd, 2019
