End of the Year

It's hard to believe a decade and year have come to an end today- but time does not stand still. As 2019 comes to an end so does my 9th year on 365. Sam, Lucy (hiding) and Leigh helped me decorate and put the two together in one shot.



Wishing you all the best in 2020 and lots of photo opportunities!



My apologies for the massive upload- we're heading home and I wanted to stay on top of things.



Happy New Year!