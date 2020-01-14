Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3209
Macro Guess #4
I might be on a roll with these!
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6637
photos
220
followers
209
following
879% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th January 2020 4:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro-guess
Lou Ann
ace
You take such great macro shots! I see wood and metal layers and bolts. That’s as far as I can go.
January 15th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot. Maybe a water fountain?
January 15th, 2020
CoroJo
ace
The corner of a wood fire??
January 15th, 2020
