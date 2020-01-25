Previous
Beach Grasses by olivetreeann
Photo 3220

Beach Grasses

Our photo club does its own version of WWYD each year. We offer members 10 shots to choose from, members select and submit 5 and then we review and vote on our favorites at the monthly meeting. I must say this year's pictures are not as inspiring as the ones we post on here, but I'm playing around with a few anyway.

The beginning shot for this composite was a grassy beach with the Lewes-Cape May Ferry boat off in the distance. I combined it with this Impressionist painting (whose artist and title I can't seem to find anywhere!) and a texture to keep it looking like a painting. The result is so seamless I don't think anyone is going to believe I processed it!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

