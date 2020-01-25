Beach Grasses

Our photo club does its own version of WWYD each year. We offer members 10 shots to choose from, members select and submit 5 and then we review and vote on our favorites at the monthly meeting. I must say this year's pictures are not as inspiring as the ones we post on here, but I'm playing around with a few anyway.



The beginning shot for this composite was a grassy beach with the Lewes-Cape May Ferry boat off in the distance. I combined it with this Impressionist painting (whose artist and title I can't seem to find anywhere!) and a texture to keep it looking like a painting. The result is so seamless I don't think anyone is going to believe I processed it!