Rocky Spires by olivetreeann
Photo 3221

Rocky Spires

Our photo club holds its own version of WWYD every February. We post 10 images for members choose from, they select five and process them as they wish and then we view them and vote on our favorites at our February meeting. I can't say the photo selection this year is as good as the ones we post on here but I decided to play around with a few of them anyway.

This was a tough shot to work with because it was fine as it was. So I added some color to the sky, gave it a sunset and some lovely hot air balloons for a little extra interest. I wouldn't mind taking a sunset ride over a view like this!
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is amazing!
January 27th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Yes, very amazing. Looks like such a serene thing to do. When I did a hot air balloon trip it was over the vineyards in Napa Valley California. I loved it. I learned more about weather in that day than any other day before or since. But I love the beautiful serenity of this.
January 27th, 2020  
