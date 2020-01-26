Rocky Spires

Our photo club holds its own version of WWYD every February. We post 10 images for members choose from, they select five and process them as they wish and then we view them and vote on our favorites at our February meeting. I can't say the photo selection this year is as good as the ones we post on here but I decided to play around with a few of them anyway.



This was a tough shot to work with because it was fine as it was. So I added some color to the sky, gave it a sunset and some lovely hot air balloons for a little extra interest. I wouldn't mind taking a sunset ride over a view like this!

