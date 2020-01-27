Previous
A Taste of Honey by olivetreeann
Photo 3222

A Taste of Honey

A shot of the favors folks took home from the Person of the Year banquet the other night. The honey was produced in hives from the community garden.

I thought I'd add it into the song title challenge too with this song:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC38-qqiVgg

It's been a while since I've heard this song but boy does it bring back memories! My sisters and I would dance around the house while my parents listened to the album (boy does that show my age!!).
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9!
Hope D Jennings ace
Lovely!
January 28th, 2020  
amyK ace
This is beautifully done. And your commentary made me laugh...my parents had several Tijuana Brass albums-love the music!
January 28th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
What a great favor. In my house, I played Elvis on my record player. Ha!
January 28th, 2020  
