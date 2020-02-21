Previous
Just a Touch of Christmas Remains by olivetreeann
Photo 3247

Just a Touch of Christmas Remains

Some folks just want to have Christmas all year round. From the American Ribbon Factory.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9!
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That’s an interesting place to leave a roll of ribbon
February 22nd, 2020  
