Photo 3283
A Sign of Spring
A Magnolia bud at Dutch Hill Preserves Maple Syrup Farm.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
eotb118
Babs
Beautiful, excellent focus. Reminds me that we are heading towards winter here as we are now in the middle of autumn in Australia.
March 28th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
@onewing
Thanks Babs- yes, but I'm jealous of your winters because they are much milder than ours! I'm sure they don't feel mild to you, but in comparison to the temps and snow we get, they are mild!
March 28th, 2020
