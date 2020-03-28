Previous
Next
A Sign of Spring by olivetreeann
Photo 3283

A Sign of Spring

A Magnolia bud at Dutch Hill Preserves Maple Syrup Farm.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful, excellent focus. Reminds me that we are heading towards winter here as we are now in the middle of autumn in Australia.
March 28th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@onewing Thanks Babs- yes, but I'm jealous of your winters because they are much milder than ours! I'm sure they don't feel mild to you, but in comparison to the temps and snow we get, they are mild!
March 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise