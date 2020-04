Weathered Wood and Old Foundation Stones

I went out for a photo walk today along a somewhat unknown road which runs alongside the McDade Trail. It felt so good to be out in the sun! I saw a few other walkers- we all said hello from a distance- but it struck me how much humans need a personal touch even if it is one recognized from a distance. There are two old barns on this road and two old farmhouses. I stopped by the second of the two and explored the back of the barn a little further. I liked the contrast of textures on this shot.