Rainbow March 2020 Calendar by olivetreeann
Photo 3287

Rainbow March 2020 Calendar

Well,here it is:
5 red shots
5 orange shots
4 yellow shots
4 green shots
4 blue shots
4 purple shots, and
5 pink shots

When you add them up, you get 31 days of color!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Mallory ace
Fantastic! :)
April 2nd, 2020  
