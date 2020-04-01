Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3287
Rainbow March 2020 Calendar
Well,here it is:
5 red shots
5 orange shots
4 yellow shots
4 green shots
4 blue shots
4 purple shots, and
5 pink shots
When you add them up, you get 31 days of color!
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6796
photos
226
followers
214
following
900% complete
Mallory
ace
Fantastic! :)
April 2nd, 2020
